Katie Mae Davis
Katie Mae (Crawford) Davis was born on June 22, 1936 in Madison County Alabama. Her parents were Odell Thompson Crawford and Robert Lee Crawford. She had two twin brothers Robert L. Crawford and Clarence L. Crawford, who preceded her in death.
Miss Davis was the mother of four children, Robbie Lynn Darden and Gregory Lane Darden both deceased. She is survived by her daughters Glenda Darden and Kelli Davis (Grant) McGuffey of Springfield, TN. She is also survived by her two beloved granddaughters Kennedi M. Thomas and Kierston E. Armstrong of Springfield, TN. She is also survived by four nephews Richard Saine Jr. (Angie); Tim Crawford from Nashville, TN; Mark Crawford from New York City; and Robert Crawford Jr. from Milwaukee, WI. She is survived by two nieces, Greta Crawford, from Milwaukee, Wis., and Neta C. Crawford from Medford, MA; and her grandniece, Rose J. Crawford of Medford, MA.
Katie moved with her mother and brothers to Muncie, Indiana in 1941. Katie graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1954. She was an excellent student and the first Black student in Central High history to be a member of the National Honor Society. She graduated from Ball State University with a B.A. in Fine Arts and a Master in Counseling Psychology. She taught fine arts for two years in Detroit, Michigan and completed her teaching career of 31 years as a Guidance Counselor at Franklin and Wilson Middle Schools in Muncie, Indiana.
Katie retired to Huntsville, Alabama in the early 1990's. She enjoyed special friends like Charles Gamble who was like a son to her and Glenda Faye and Frank Malone, also beloved cousins. Michael Thomas and Bobby Johnson were also a great help to her. Also, Rose Lacey, neighbor and friend, and Derek and Margaret Ruttan from Muncie, Indiana.
Katie Mae died on May 16th, 2020, at age 83 at her home in Huntsville, Alabama. The cause of death was stomach cancer. Her children, Glenda and Kelli, were by her side.
Arrangements were made at Berryhill Funeral Home in Huntsville.
Published in The Star Press from May 23 to May 24, 2020