Kay F. Sherwood
Muncie - Kay F. Sherwood, 75, passed away Friday morning, May 3, 2019, at Bethel Pointe Nursing Facility, and is joyfully celebrating her new life with her heavenly father.
She was born June 27, 1943, in Muncie, the daughter of William and Ruby (Bicknell) Staker. Kay was a life-time Muncie resident and attended Muncie Central High School.
After high school, Kay got married and became a Homemaker.Kay was a City Bus Driver for many years and worked for the Muncie Community School Food Service as well.
She was a member of Forest Park Church of the Nazarene, where she taught Sunday School and was involved in numerous functions and missionary trips. Kay enjoyed camping and crafts. She was loved by everyone's kids and everyone called her Mom or Grandma.
Kay is survived by her children, Troy Sherwood (Patty), Kent Sherwood (Loretta), Kellie Ingram (Jason), and Wes Sherwood (Jessie); seven grandchildren, Chris Sherwood, Kenny Sherwood, Tyler Sherwood, Allison Sherwood (Clayton), Tara Dodson (Tim), Audrey Wilcoxson (Caleb), and Samantha Ingram; six great grandchildren, Brennen Sherwood, Grace Sherwood, Matthew Sherwood, Gracelynn Dodson, Anna Armstrong, and Mallory Dodson; a sister, Mary Holman; a sister-in-law, Barbara S. Staker; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her former husband and special friend, Donald Sherwood, three brothers, Billy Gene, Raymond, and Robert Staker; and two sisters-in-law, Barbara J. Staker and Phyllis Staker.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Forest Park Church of the Nazarene, 2105 W. Memorial Drive, Muncie. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at Forest Park Church of the Nazarene, 2105 W. Memorial Drive, Muncie, from 10:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019.
The family would like to express their appreciation to all of Kay's faithful caregivers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Park Church of the Nazarene, 2105 W. Memorial Drive, Muncie, IN 47302, or to the .
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 4, 2019