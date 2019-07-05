|
|
Kay Haase
Muncie - Muncie- Kay E. Haase, passed away early Sunday morning, June 30, 2019, at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. She was born on October, 29, 1948 in Muncie the daughter of Herald and Robert Jean (Carmichael) White.
Kay graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1966 and continued her education, eventually to marry the love of her life, Michael Haase in 1974 and he preceded her in death in 1996. Mrs. Haase became a substitute teacher for the Muncie Community Schools and enjoyed being a home maker. She played her piano when she was able to and also enjoyed the 70's music along with folk music and easy listening music as well. Being a mother and grandmother was very precious to her.
Survivors include her daughter, Jasmine Carr (husband- Steve), Genoa City, Wisconsin; seven grandchildren; her sisters, Laura White, Indianapolis and Nancy White, Muncie; her brother, David White, Gaston.
Besides her husband of 22 years, Michael, she is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Ian Haase in 2015 and Val Haase in 2014.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Beech Grove Cemetery with Pastor officiating. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 5, 2019