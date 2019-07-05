Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Beech Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Haase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Haase


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay Haase Obituary
Kay Haase

Muncie - Muncie- Kay E. Haase, passed away early Sunday morning, June 30, 2019, at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. She was born on October, 29, 1948 in Muncie the daughter of Herald and Robert Jean (Carmichael) White.

Kay graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1966 and continued her education, eventually to marry the love of her life, Michael Haase in 1974 and he preceded her in death in 1996. Mrs. Haase became a substitute teacher for the Muncie Community Schools and enjoyed being a home maker. She played her piano when she was able to and also enjoyed the 70's music along with folk music and easy listening music as well. Being a mother and grandmother was very precious to her.

Survivors include her daughter, Jasmine Carr (husband- Steve), Genoa City, Wisconsin; seven grandchildren; her sisters, Laura White, Indianapolis and Nancy White, Muncie; her brother, David White, Gaston.

Besides her husband of 22 years, Michael, she is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Ian Haase in 2015 and Val Haase in 2014.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Beech Grove Cemetery with Pastor officiating. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now