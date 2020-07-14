Kay (Hatfield) Stevenson
Yorktown - Kay Stevenson, 78, resident of Yorktown, passed away July 13, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born July 10, 1942 on her parents farm, the daughter of Joe and Ruth Gibson Hatfield.
She was a graduate of Daleville High School (1960) and had been a homemaker most of her life.
She enjoyed gardening and working in her flower beds. She loved going to antique malls and flea markets and being with her grandchildren and family.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Phyllis Flowers and Mary Lillie.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Jim Stevenson of Yorktown, children, Brett (Stephanie) Stevenson of Muncie, Jamie (David) Jones of Anderson, and Stacie (Eric) Buxton of Daleville, grandchildren; Brittney (Cody) Garrett, Shannon (Fiance', Dillon Carpenter) Stevenson, Emily Buxton, Lily Jones and Alex Buxton, great grandchildren; Brooks Carpenter and Gryffin Garrett as well as a sister, Jody Wilson of Yorktown. Also surviving is her dog, Lucy and a life long friend, Janet Waller.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 2:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery, Muncie.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from Noon until 2:00 PM.
CDC guidelines of social distancing, handwashing and masking are suggested.
Memorials may be made to the Madison County Humane Society.
