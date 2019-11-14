|
|
Keith E. Wise
Lynn, IN - Keith E. Wise, 80, of Lynn, IN passed away late Tuesday evening, November 12, 2019 at his residence with loving family by his side. He was born August 18, 1939, in Randolph County, IN, the son of Cecil and Mattie (Tillson) Wise. He was a 1957 graduate of Spartanburg High School.
Keith retired as a Concrete Plant Manager, having worked for Hutchens Corp and Stonehenge. He also farmed on the side. He was a lifelong member of the Spartanburg United Methodist Church.
Keith leaves to cherish his memory four children, Brian Wise (wife, Brenda) of Jonesboro, IN, Bradley Wise (wife, Elaine) of Selma, IN, Heather Boyles of Evansville, IN and Brandon Wise (wife, Carly) of Cincinnati, OH; six grandchildren, Bailee Draper (husband, Jerrod), Hunter Wise, Tanner Wise (wife, Kristen), Haven, Renner and Ephraim Wise; two brothers, Leon Wise (wife, Anna) of Union City, IN and Duane Wise (wife, Betty) of Lynn, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Carol (Grimme) Wise.
A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Spartanburg United Methodist Church in Spartanburg, IN. Burial will follow in Spartanburg Cemetery. Family and friends may gather to share and remember Keith from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg United Methodist Church, 6798 S. Arba Pike, Spartanburg, IN 47355. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019