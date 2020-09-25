Keith Jon LaVoie
Muncie - Keith Jon LaVoie, 49, passed away Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born Saturday, August 21, 1971, in Berlin, New Hampshire, the son of Donald Joseph and Lucille LaVoie. Keith was a wonderful husband and dad. He loved his family very much. He enjoyed reading his Bible and loved Jesus. Music was an important part of his life. Keith was a talented musician and sang in his church choir. He attended Union Chapel Church and was actively involved. Keith worked at Maxon Corp for over eight years. He served his country in the United States Navy.
Survivors include his wife, Teena (Clock) LaVoie; his mom, Lucille "The Mayor" LaVoie; son, Daniel Joseph LaVoie; daughter, Gabrielle Louise (husband, Tyler James Ahlersmeyer) LaVoie; and his sister, Laurie; and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Donald Joseph LaVoie.
Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Glenn Greiner officiating. Military Rites will conclude services and will be conducted by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.
Family and friends may call from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, a mask is required at the funeral home. Remember to be safe, adhere to the six foot social distancing.
