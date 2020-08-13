1/1
Keith Shipley
1946 - 2020
Keith Shipley

Muncie - Keith E. Shipley, 73, passed away Wednesday morning, August 12, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born on August 28, 1946 in Muncie, the son of Dale and Mary Frances (Hiatt) Shipley.

Keith graduated from Harrison High School in 1964 and later married the love of his life, Donna (Lee) Shipley the 1960's and she preceded him in death in 2016. He worked for the Chevrolet Muncie Plant as a Forklift Operator for 36 ½ years prior to his retirement in 2001. Mr. Shipley attended the Cammack United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local 499. Keith enjoyed deer hunting and had collected guns at one time.

Survivors include, 1 daughter, Trisha Warmer (companion- Jim Stump), Muncie; 1 granddaughter, Brianna Warmer, Muncie; 1 brother, Robert Shipley (Janet); 2 nephews, Tom Shipley and Mark Lee; 1 niece, Marie Lininger; Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law, Dale & Nina Lee, Muncie.

Besides his wife of 50 years, Donna, he is preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, Kenneth R. Shipley.

Graveside service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at the Hawk Cemetery with Pastor Josh Arthur officiating. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Private family viewing is taking place prior to the service at Parson Mortuary.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 50 E. 91St. St. STE 100 Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Hawk Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
