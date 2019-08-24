|
Kelly Dobbs
Muncie - Kelly Leigh Dobbs, 54, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 21, 2019, at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. She was born on July 13, 1965, in Muncie the daughter of Carolyn (Gifford) Dobbs- Sylvester and David R. Dobbs.
Kelly graduated from Southside High School in 1983. She later worked for various companies throughout Delaware County in the clerical department handling various secretarial duties.
Survivors include her son, John David (J.D.) Kitzmiller, Craigsville, West Virginia; her mother and step father, Carolyn and Larry Sylvester, Muncie; 3 brothers, Jeff Wright (Dorinda), David "Tony" Dobbs and Daniel Dobbs (Kimberly), all of Muncie; paternal grandmother, Louise Dobbs, Muncie; Aunt, Faye Pennycuff (Roger), Muncie; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Scott Coffman, Winchester and her best friend and pet dog Izzy.
She is preceded in death by her father, and paternal grandfather, Stanley Dobbs.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Ron Black officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and again on Tuesday August 27, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 24, 2019