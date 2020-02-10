|
Kelly Jo Doughty, 61, of Yorktown, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her home following four courageous battles with cancer.
Kelly was born on November 23, 1958 in Muncie, Indiana to the late James and Bonnie (Fouch) Masters. Kelly grew up in Yorktown and attended Yorktown High School. She worked as secretary and treasurer at Jack Doughty Well and Pump for 28 years and had been a supervisor at Target for 10 years prior. Kelly attended Cammack United Methodist Church. She enjoyed fishing, crafts, attending concerts, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Kelly is survived by her husband of 32 years, Jack Doughty Jr.; two children, Desire' Stanley (husband Tanner) and Brandy Doughty (significant other Cory Henderson); a sister, Toni Conner (husband Gary); a brother, Ronald Sizemore (wife Kathy); her father-in-law, Jack Doughty; five grandchildren, Abigail Stanley, Hank Stanley, Astrid Stanley, Liam O'dell, and Clinton Henderson; sister-in-law, Karla (Dean) Myrtue; brother-in-law, Fred Doughty; and several nieces and nephews.
Kelly was preceded in death by her son, Jack Doughty III, sister, Sherry Charolton; and mother-in-law, Sandra Searfoss.
A memorial service to celebrate Kelly's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Cammack United Methodist Church, 1901 N. Cammack St., Muncie, IN 47304. Pastor Josh Arthur, Pastor Woody Sears, and Pastor Emily Sears will officiate.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember one hour prior to her service from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Cammack United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be given to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospice or the Cammack United Methodist Church.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020