|
|
Kelly L. Crouse, 57, of Muncie, passed away on April 17, 2019. She was born in Muncie, the daughter of Harold A. and Barbara K. (Anderson) Crouse.
Kelly was a member of the Special Olympics Team earning numerous medals, ribbons, and trophies for her participation in Track & Field and Bowling. She worked 32 years at Hillcroft. She had a love for rock & roll music as well as country music. She loved to dance, sing, and watch DVDs. She also participated in yearly trips to Epworth Forest Camp in North Webster, IN.
Kelly leaves behind her wonderful parents and caretakers: Harold and Barbara; her beloved dog, Maggie; several aunts & uncles; and several cousins.
Kelly was preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Allen Crouse, whom passed away 6 months ago.
Harold & Barbara would also like to thank the staffs at both Bethel Pointe and IU Health Ball Memorial Hospice for the wonderful care they afforded to Kelly.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hillcroft Services, 114 East Streeter Avenue, Muncie, IN 47303. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting
www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 21, 2019