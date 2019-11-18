|
|
Kelly L. Stites
Muncie - Kelly L. Stites, 55, of Muncie, departed this life, and moved to his forever home, unexpectedly, on Sunday November 17th 2019.
Kelly was born September 3rd of 1964, in Lafayette, Indiana to Kenneth and Valarie Stites. Kelly was a 1983 graduate of Monroe Central, and his Golden Bear pride shined through and through. He was an employee at Midas of Anderson and Muncie. Kelly really lived his life to the fullest, through his sense of humor, his love for hunting, and spending time with his family.
Kelly married Amanda Watters-Stites on March 18th 2016, making two families one. Kelly was a devoted father to three children of his own, and took in Amanda's two children as his own as well. Kelly was an avid hunter and the woods is where you could find him most every weekend of hunting season. Kelly never knew a stranger, he had a very young soul, and loved to laugh and joke with anyone and everyone that had the pleasure of meeting him.
Kelly leaves behind his loving wife Amanda Stites. His three children Neilsen, Peyton, and Jamison Stites, and his two bonus children Jacob and Brooklynn Vandagriff. His Mother Valarie Stites, Father Kenneth (Ruth Ann) Stites, Brother Chris (Krista) Stites, Stepbrother Rockford (Bonny) Stites, two sisters in laws Janie (Roger)Wells, Devona (Larry) Coffey, and brother in law Rodney (Wende) Watters. Eleven nieces and nephews, two fur baby nephews, Gus and Duke, nine great nieces and nephews who adored their "Papaw Kelly", and life long friends Clyde and Sandy Shaffer.
Kelly was preceded in death by his grandparents Clete and Vera Stites and Ben and Connie Jewell, as well as his "twin" uncle Carl Stites and Mother in law and Father in law Alma Sue Watters and Wilburn Watters.
Services for Kelly will be held at Parson Mortuary in Muncie, Indiana on Friday November 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mark Hendrickson officiating. Burial will take place at Elm Ridge Cemetery, following the service. Friends may call at the Funeral Home on Thursday November 21, 2019 from 3-7 pm and Friday from 12:00 pm until the start of the service.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019