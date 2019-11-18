Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Elm Ridge Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Stites
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly L. Stites


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelly L. Stites Obituary
Kelly L. Stites

Muncie - Kelly L. Stites, 55, of Muncie, departed this life, and moved to his forever home, unexpectedly, on Sunday November 17th 2019.

Kelly was born September 3rd of 1964, in Lafayette, Indiana to Kenneth and Valarie Stites. Kelly was a 1983 graduate of Monroe Central, and his Golden Bear pride shined through and through. He was an employee at Midas of Anderson and Muncie. Kelly really lived his life to the fullest, through his sense of humor, his love for hunting, and spending time with his family.

Kelly married Amanda Watters-Stites on March 18th 2016, making two families one. Kelly was a devoted father to three children of his own, and took in Amanda's two children as his own as well. Kelly was an avid hunter and the woods is where you could find him most every weekend of hunting season. Kelly never knew a stranger, he had a very young soul, and loved to laugh and joke with anyone and everyone that had the pleasure of meeting him.

Kelly leaves behind his loving wife Amanda Stites. His three children Neilsen, Peyton, and Jamison Stites, and his two bonus children Jacob and Brooklynn Vandagriff. His Mother Valarie Stites, Father Kenneth (Ruth Ann) Stites, Brother Chris (Krista) Stites, Stepbrother Rockford (Bonny) Stites, two sisters in laws Janie (Roger)Wells, Devona (Larry) Coffey, and brother in law Rodney (Wende) Watters. Eleven nieces and nephews, two fur baby nephews, Gus and Duke, nine great nieces and nephews who adored their "Papaw Kelly", and life long friends Clyde and Sandy Shaffer.

Kelly was preceded in death by his grandparents Clete and Vera Stites and Ben and Connie Jewell, as well as his "twin" uncle Carl Stites and Mother in law and Father in law Alma Sue Watters and Wilburn Watters.

Services for Kelly will be held at Parson Mortuary in Muncie, Indiana on Friday November 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mark Hendrickson officiating. Burial will take place at Elm Ridge Cemetery, following the service. Friends may call at the Funeral Home on Thursday November 21, 2019 from 3-7 pm and Friday from 12:00 pm until the start of the service.

The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -