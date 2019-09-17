|
|
Kenneth (Kenney) Boyd Holland, 76, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.
He was born in Sallisaw, Oklahoma on August 2, 1943 to Ferrell and Topaz (Leigh) Jones. Kenney graduated from Royerton High School and married Judy Mansfield on June 7, 1964. Together they would raise their four children.
Kenney served his community on the Muncie Fire Department, retiring after 38 years of employment. He was a member of the Firefighters Union #1348 and was instrumental in starting the local Toys For Tots December 3, 1976, as well as being a yearly volunteer for the Special Olympics. Kenney was not only a father to his 4 kids but to all of the neighborhood kids as well!
He is survived by his children: Kathy Mustard (Jon), Kenney Holland (Sami) of Muncie, Kandi Holland (Ryan) of Fishers; Kelle Goen (Jay) of Las Vegas. Grandchildren: Lacie Williams (Beni) Lindsey Williams Kasey Dixon (Courtney) Derek Williams (Ashley) Kelsey Goen, Haylee & Maycee Holland: Great-Grandchildren Jayden & Carter Dixon, London Mccullum, Mason & Monroe Williams. Brother Ted Holland (MaryJo) Sister; Wanda Abbot (Dillard), his dog MiMi, special friend Shirley Fields as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Kenney is preceded in death by his wife, Judy, son-in-law Milton VanUlzen and beloved dog "Boomer"
Private services will be held at Eaton Union Cemetery. Kenney will be laid to rest beside his wife of 50 years, Judy.
Memorials may be made in his name to: Toys for Tots c/o Muncie Fire Dept. Local 1348, 418 E. Main St. Muncie, Indiana 47305
Arrangements entrusted to Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, Eaton. Visit PitmanRichman.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 17, 2019