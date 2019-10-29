Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Kenneth "Kenny" Conyers


1962 - 2019
Kenneth "Kenny" Conyers Obituary
Kenneth "Kenny" Conyers

Yorktown - Kenneth "Kenny" Conyers, 57, of Yorktown, passed away October 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Muncie, Indiana on March 20th 1962 to the late Paul and Jessie (Howell) Conyers. He worked for Borg Warner for over 27 years and was a member of UAW Local 287.He was a great lover of the outdoors and nature. Kenny loved to hunt, fish, spend time watching birds and was an avid auction and flea market attendee. You could usually find him at the Democratic Headquarters, or spending time with his family.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Donita; Step-Sons, Matt (Jenny) Barrett and Benjamin (Jerrica) Barrett; Brother, Rex Conyers; Sister, Wanda (Joe) Reed; And several grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father.

Visitation for Kenny will be held November 1, 2019 from 12 p.m. until service time at 1p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St. Muncie, IN 47305. Pastor Allie Craycraft will officiate. Contributions can be made in Kenny's memory to the family to offset funeral costs.

Published in The Star Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
