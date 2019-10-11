Services
Muncie - Kenneth R. Davenport, 61, departed this life leaving a legacy behind him. He ran for several political offices in Delaware County and succeeded at obtaining 28,000 votes for a period of time. He served on the Human Rights Committee to instill values for those less privileged. He leaves to cherish his memory, an estranged daughter, Connie Davenport and four grandchildren of Muncie; two brothers, Bruce and Phillip Davenport both of Lafayette and a host of nieces and nephews and loving family members who will cherish his memory for years to come. He will be missed.

He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Cooter ; his mother Betty (Lightfoot) Cooter- Davenport; two sisters, Particie Davenport and Phyllis M. Pointer.

Cremation is taking place with a private family gathering at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com

Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
