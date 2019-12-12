|
Kenneth DeWayne Cooper
Muncie - Heaven's gate opened December 11, 2019 for Kenneth DeWayne Cooper, 82, after a long illness.
He dedicated his life in service to the Lord and pastored several churches in the area for over 40 years. He also worked in the construction field, where he helped anyone who asked. That work also took him and his family to mission fields in Guatemala, Uganda, and elsewhere, where he built churches, schools, libraries and homes. He was a 12-year veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his sister Marlene Gray, daughter Margo, son Mark (wife: Shannon), son Kurtis, son Randy Dowling (wife: Beverly), daughters Becky Hall and Esther Kusasira, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Marjorie Cooper, a son, brothers, a sister and his parents, Albert and Marie (Hines) Cooper.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Charlene Wilder officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Veterans of Delaware County.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
The family wishes to send a personal thank you to his special family at Northwest Healthcare Center in Indianapolis, where his life was extended due to the loving care he received.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to the , 50 E. 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
