Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth DeWayne Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth DeWayne Cooper Obituary
Kenneth DeWayne Cooper

Muncie - Heaven's gate opened December 11, 2019 for Kenneth DeWayne Cooper, 82, after a long illness.

He dedicated his life in service to the Lord and pastored several churches in the area for over 40 years. He also worked in the construction field, where he helped anyone who asked. That work also took him and his family to mission fields in Guatemala, Uganda, and elsewhere, where he built churches, schools, libraries and homes. He was a 12-year veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his sister Marlene Gray, daughter Margo, son Mark (wife: Shannon), son Kurtis, son Randy Dowling (wife: Beverly), daughters Becky Hall and Esther Kusasira, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Marjorie Cooper, a son, brothers, a sister and his parents, Albert and Marie (Hines) Cooper.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Charlene Wilder officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Veterans of Delaware County.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

The family wishes to send a personal thank you to his special family at Northwest Healthcare Center in Indianapolis, where his life was extended due to the loving care he received.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to the , 50 E. 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now