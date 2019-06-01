Services
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
View Map
Resources
Kenneth Jerrel "Jerry" Knopp


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Jerrel "Jerry" Knopp Obituary
Kenneth "Jerry" Jerrel Knopp

Hartford City - Kenneth "Jerry" Jerrel Knopp, 79, passed away at 2:35 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019.

He was born in Anderson on February 3, 1940 to Kenneth Paul Knopp and Esther Lenorah (Hurst) Knopp. Both parents preceded him in death.

Jerry graduated from Elwood High School in 1958. He served in the United States Navy.

He married Emma J. (Duncan) on July 8, 1966 in Jonesboro.

Jerry retired in 2002 from Blackford County Schools as a custodian. He was a member of AMVETS Post #23. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and watching the Pacers and the Colts.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Emma J. Knopp of Hartford City; daughter, Tamara L. (husband, Gary) Hults of Hartford City; son, Kenneth J. (wife, Meredith) Knopp II of St. Peters, MO; grandchildren, Kassandra (husband, John) Tauton, Cody Masa, Jacob Knopp, Keegan Knopp and Abigail Knopp; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sharon Dianne King of Swayzee, Robert Fredrick (wife, Maude) Knopp of Elwood, Danny Joe Knopp of Elwood, Ralph Douglas (wife, Toni) Knopp of Hemet, CA and Denise K. Knopp of Muncie; several nieces and nephews.

He is also preceded in death by his brother, Gary Lee Knopp.

Jerry will be cremated.

Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001 or Blackford County Community Foundation-Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348

Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on June 1, 2019
