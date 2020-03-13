|
Kenneth L. Blunk
Ridgeville - Kenneth L. Blunk, 89, of Ridgeville, IN, passed away Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 peacefully while in the company of family members at his home. Kenny was born in Putnam County, IN, on April 4, 1930 a son of the late Iva Murl (Salsman) and Lora Ennis Blunk. He was a 1948 graduate of Ridgeville High School, and served in the Army National Guard. He was formerly employed by Gulf Gas Station, Bill Gamester Farming, and over 40 years at Anchor Hocking before his retirement in June of 1988. Kenny was the loving husband of Maxine (Lively) Blunk who he happily married on November 6, 1949 and sadly lost in 1998. He was a member of the sympathy club. A quiet and easy going man who enjoyed woodworking, bowling, BINGO, crossword puzzles, Solitaire, Sudoku, card games, gardening, working in the yard, watching NASCAR, Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune, Victoria Principal on Dallas, sitting on his porch enjoying the outdoors, and traveling to 48 of our 50 states (excluding Alaska and Hawaii) to visit family. Kenny is survived by 3 sons; Michael Blunk (wife Lyvonne), Richard (Ric) Blunk (wife Bev), Donald (Don) Blunk (wife Deb), 4 daughters; Jennifer Suarez, Dianne Hoover (husband Jon), Patricia (Patty) (Husband Steven), Jill Slocum (husband Bill), 2 brothers; Vernie Blunk, Cecil Blunk (wife Lee), 2 sister-in-laws; Marilyn Blunk, Gloria Lively, 17 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren plus 2 on the way, 3 great great grandchildren plus 1 on the way, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Maxine, 3 brothers; Roy, Ray, and Marvin, 3 sisters; Ferol, Ruby, Elsie and 2 grandchildren; Jeremy and Brandy. Friends are invited to call Monday, March 16, 2020 from 11-1 at MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Steve Conner officiating. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery near Farmland, IN. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Riley Children's Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020