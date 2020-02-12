|
Kenneth L. Burke
Yorktown - Kenneth L. Burke 1947 - 2020
Kenneth L. Burke, 72, of Yorktown went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, February 10, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.
Kenneth "Ken" was born on September 30, 1947 to Fred and Martha Burke. Ken graduated from Southside High School in 1965.
Ken married his high school sweetheart Diana (Pruett) Burke on April 29, 1966. They have been married for over 53 years.
Shortly after marriage, Ken proudly served in the US Army. After his release, he was briefly employed at Westinghouse, and then began working at Guide Lamp in Anderson. While employed at GM, Ken worked as a Supervisor, in Purchasing and in International Scheduling, which allowed for frequent travels to Spain. He retired from General Motors after 29 years.
Ken served one term on the School Board at Daleville Schools. He worked at Grandview Golf Course for 16 years. Ken was most recently employed at the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Martha Burke; sister-in-law, Vicki Burke; father and mother-in-law Foster and Lavonna Pruett; and brother-in-law Brian Pruett.
Ken is survived by his wife Diana; children Jeff Burke (Karol), Rebecca Hughes (Mark), and Kelli Hoffman (Eric); six grandchildren Lyndsea, MacKyndsea, Jackson, Sydney, and twins Carsyn, and Claire. He is survived by his brothers Terry Burke (Linda) and Fred Burke Jr, brother-in-law Duane Pruett (Jennie), and many other relatives.
Visitation is Friday February 14th from 3 - 7 pm at the Middletown Church of the Nazarene.
Funeral Service is Saturday February 15th at noon at the Middletown Church. A 1-hour visitation will occur before the funeral, with Phil Rogers officiating.
Graveside services will follow at Saunders Cemetery with Military Honors.
The family Will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020