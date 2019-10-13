Services
M J S Mortuaries
107 S Meridian St
Redkey, IN 47373
(765) 369-2016
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
1926 - 2019
Kenneth L. Louck Obituary
Kenneth L. Louck, 92, of Redkey, IN, passed away at 8:24 AM, Friday, October 11th, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital, in Muncie, IN, following an automobile accident in Albany.

Kenneth was born in Redkey, IN, on December 23, 1926, a son of the late Nellie (Isley) and Roy S. Louck. He was a graduate of Redkey High School Class of 1946 and member of Farm Bureau for over fifty years. Kenny was a dedicated self employed farmer who loved operating his big combine and zero turn lawnmower, farming with his family, attending ALL AREA FISH FRYS, and his faithful dog TIPPY.

He is survived by a daughter; Debra K. (wife of Vernon Walker), of Redkey; four sons; Jay A. Louck (wife Susan), of Redkey; Roger L. Louck, of Albany; Michael E. Louck, of Redkey; and Daniel G. Louck, of Redkey; He is also survived by (9) grandchildren and (14) great grandchildren, a sister, Joan, (wife of Pete Kerrigan), of Redkey; and a brother; Joe Louck (wife Wanda), of Redkey. Kenny was preceded by three brothers Carl (Whitey), Donnie, and Leon Louck.

Friends are invited to call Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Joe Hines officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery Redkey, IN. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
