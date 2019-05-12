|
|
Kenneth Leroy Palmer, 92, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his home in Eaton. He was born at home on December 9, 1926 to Jesse S. and Velma A. (Roderick) Palmer. Kenny attended Eaton High School. In February 1945, he joined the Army Air Force. He served mostly in the Philippines and on Guam with the 547th Air Material Squadron. In November 1946, Corporal Palmer was discharged and awarded the Good Conduct Medal, WWII Honorable Service Lapel Button, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon, and the WWII Victory Medal.
Kenny was a car enthusiast. Purchased in his teens, his first car was a 1937 Plymouth. In 1949, Kenny purchased a new 1949 white Buick convertible. He sat aside $50 weekly for the car payment. For the rest of his life, Kenny carried in his wallet a picture of his then girlfriend, Wilma, sitting on top of his second love; his convertible. He married Wilma R. Zirkelbach on March 30, 1951. Kenny was also an accomplished wood worker. Furniture, toy vehicles, and home remodeling were just a few of his projects.
Classic cars were, of course, a hobby for him. Kenny attended and showed several of his classic vehicles. His living room was partially filled with his wining trophies and plaques. And, Kenny retired from Delco Battery, Muncie, in 1987, after 43 years of service.
Survivors include his daughter, Diana (Rodney) Miller of Eaton; granddaughter, Lesley (Bryan) Fortriede of Farmland; grandson, Jesse Miller of Milton, FL; 3 great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wilma, on December 25, 1990; daughter, Kathy Palmer, on May 18, 2009; and 2 sisters: Rowena Spoonmore and Ferol Stahl.
Feel free to drive you classic cars on either days and join us for visitation on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home, with Pastor Gene Shively officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie, with full military rites afforded. In lieu of flowers and because Kenny loved classic cars, memorial contributions may be made to the Delaware County Historical Society, 120 East Washington Street, Muncie, IN 47305. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on May 12, 2019