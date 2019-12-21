|
Kenneth R. Dunn
Greenfield - Kenneth R. Dunn, 95, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield.
He was born near Sikeston, Missouri on January 3, 1924, the son of Austin and Earlene Dunn.
Kenneth successfully owned and operated Ponderosa Steakhouses with his wife for several years. He was a devoted family man, always enjoying spending time at the lake boating and skiing. He also enjoyed traveling and playing cards.
Kenneth was past president of the Connersville Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Elks Lodge.
Survivors include his children, Shauna McClure (husband, Daniel) of Greenfield and Mark Dunn of Mason, Ohio; his grandchildren, Mindy Whiteside (husband, Sean), Lindsay McClure (fiancé, Doug Correll), Kristen McClure (husband, Craig Gratton), Nick Galliher (wife, Jennifer) and John Galliher (wife, Amy); his great-grandchildren, Marnie and Carter Abram and Nolan and Josephine Jean Gratton; and a brother, Everett Dunn, Muncie.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-eight years, Jean Dunn in 2015; two sisters, Wilma Louise and Velma Lorene; and his parents.
Services will be 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will be private in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Family and friends may call one hour prior to services on Friday, at the mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be directed to , 50 East 91st Street, Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019