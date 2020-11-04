1/1
Reverend Dr. Kenneth Ray Burcham
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reverend Dr. Kenneth Ray Burcham

Greenwood - 73, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence in Greenwood.

He was born on December 27, 1946 in Muncie, IN to Raymond D. and Daisy K. (Reynolds) Burcham. He married Nancy Louise Garman on March 19, 1982. She survives. Other survivors include his children Lee Ann Uecker (Scott), Franklin, IN; Aaron R. Burcham, Cincinnati, OH; Cristy L. Roleson (Will), Greenwood, IN; Holly D. Steele, Anderson, IN; Amber D. Rose (Jeremy), New Whiteland, IN; Grandchildren Makenzie, Emma, and Abbi Burcham; Nathaniel and Marissa Uecker; Noah, Jonah, and Elijah Roleson; Tyler Overton; Gabriella and Christian Rose; Brothers John M. Burcham (Jean) of Anderson, IN; Raymond D. Burcham (Marilyn) of Dunkirk, IN; and David Burcham (Beth) of Mineola, TX. He was preceded in passing by his parents and wife Nancy K. Redwine.

Kenneth was a graduate of Daleville High School. He went on to attend Ball State University, Asbury Theological Seminary, and United Theological Seminary.

He served as a minister at United Methodist Churches in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Indiana from 1983 until 2012. He was chaplain at Eskenazi Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, Franklin United Methodist Community, and Johnson Memorial Hospital. He also served as chaplain in the Indiana Guard Reserve (Chaplain First Lt.), Indiana State Police for 13 years, and Greenwood Police. Kenneth also served as Chaplain at the Indianapolis Airport as well as for the Johnson County Sheriff's Department.

Kenneth was a member of the Indiana Sheriff's Association, NRA, Indiana Conference of Police Chaplains, and American Association of Pastoral Counselors.

There will be no services at this time. Flinn & Maguire Funeral Home in Franklin is handling arrangements.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Mt. Auburn United Methodist Church 3100 W. Stones Crossing Rd. Greenwood, IN 46143.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flinn & Maguire Funeral Home - Franklin
2898 N Morton St.
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 736-5528
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Flinn & Maguire Funeral Home - Franklin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 4, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ken's passing. We have many good memories of the time he served our church in Centerville. Our prayers are with your family. God Bless you during this emotional time. Please know we are thinking of all of you.
Rick & Dixie Armstrong
Rick & Dixie Armstrong
Friend
November 2, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Ken’s passing. Shared a lot of good times with him through Emmas in Richmond. He was a special man and will be missed by many. Sending my love and prayers to his family.
John Stone
Friend
November 1, 2020
To Kens family, especially LeeAnn & Cristy, your dad was a special man. He has a special place in my heart from his time at Middleboro UMC. He was such a positive influence on our youth group. Thank you for sharing your dad with all of us I am so sorry & I will be keeping you all in my thoughts.
Cyndi Strohmier
Friend
November 1, 2020
Gary Stokes
Friend
November 1, 2020
I am terribly sad to learn of Ken’s death and very grateful I had a chance to see him last year. I have many wonderful memories of visits with the family when Great-Uncle Ray and Great-Aunt Daisy were still living. Rest in peace, cousin. Sending lots of love to Nancy and all the family.
Jolie (Prentice) Davis
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved