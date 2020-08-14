Kenneth W. Gilland



Eustis - Kenneth W. Gilland, 56, of Eustis, FL. passed away Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 unexpectedly. He was born on February 5, 1964 to Linda Dudley and Tom Gilland. Ken was a graduate of Muncie Burris High School, attended Ball State University as well as Phoenix University where he received his bachelor's degree in Computer Technology. He was a member of Masonic Lodge, Speedway Indiana #729 and accepted by MENSA in 1993. Ken was known for his intelligence and few people could match him in Jeopardy. He had a wide variety of interests including being an avid reader of fiction, non-fiction, and biographies. Ken was a big sports fan, especially for the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Vikings and all things Purdue. Ken is survived by his father, Tom Gilland, mother, Linda Dudley (Husband Jeff), brother, Chris Gilland, aunt, Mary Jane Myers (husband, Dick Myers deceased), nephews, Jordan and Jacob Gilland, cousins, Dee Ford, Luanne Eldridge, Debbie Campbell, Sara Crouch, Dan Crouch, Doug, Dennis and Derrick Myers. Preceding Ken in death are grandparents, Cliff and Esther Crouch, and Ed and Sally Gilland, aunt and uncle Jane and Bob Ford, uncles, Phil Crouch and Rick Crouch, and cousin Darin Ford. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family as Ken was cremated in FL. Local arrangements entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.









