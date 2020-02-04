Services
Baird-Freeman Funeral Home
221 N Meridian St
Portland, IN 47371
(260) 726-7171
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Baird-Freeman Funeral Home
221 N Meridian St
Portland, IN 47371
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Baird-Freeman Funeral Home
221 N Meridian St
Portland, IN 47371
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Walters


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Walters Obituary
Kenneth Walters

Fleming Island, FL. - Kenneth Walters age 94, former Portland resident passed away Saturday February 1, 2020 at Seagrass Village in Fleming Island, Florida. He was born in Hazel Green, Kentucky on August 17, 1925 the son of Tinsley and Thelma (Graham) Walters. He was married January 4, 1947 to Janice Besecker and she passed away on July 8, 2000.

Kenneth served with the Army during WW II, served as the mayor of Verona, Ohio for nineteen years and was retired as plant manager at Portland Industrial Products (Joyce Dayton). He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Portland Lions Club, Masonic Lodge, Jay County Hospital Board and received a Kentucky Colonel Commission.

Surviving are two sons Keith Walters (wife Margaret) of Texas and Mike Walters (wife Deborah) of Fleming Island, Florida, two daughters Shirley Walters of Orange Park, Florida and Teresa Fulton (husband Gary) of Portland, Nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday February 8, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM with funeral services at 4:00 PM in the Baird-Freeman Funeral Home with Pastor Darrell Borders presiding. Burial will be in the Green Park Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Portland Lions Club.

Online condolences at www.baird-freeman.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -