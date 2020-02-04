|
|
Kenneth Walters
Fleming Island, FL. - Kenneth Walters age 94, former Portland resident passed away Saturday February 1, 2020 at Seagrass Village in Fleming Island, Florida. He was born in Hazel Green, Kentucky on August 17, 1925 the son of Tinsley and Thelma (Graham) Walters. He was married January 4, 1947 to Janice Besecker and she passed away on July 8, 2000.
Kenneth served with the Army during WW II, served as the mayor of Verona, Ohio for nineteen years and was retired as plant manager at Portland Industrial Products (Joyce Dayton). He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Portland Lions Club, Masonic Lodge, Jay County Hospital Board and received a Kentucky Colonel Commission.
Surviving are two sons Keith Walters (wife Margaret) of Texas and Mike Walters (wife Deborah) of Fleming Island, Florida, two daughters Shirley Walters of Orange Park, Florida and Teresa Fulton (husband Gary) of Portland, Nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday February 8, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM with funeral services at 4:00 PM in the Baird-Freeman Funeral Home with Pastor Darrell Borders presiding. Burial will be in the Green Park Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Portland Lions Club.
Online condolences at www.baird-freeman.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020