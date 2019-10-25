|
|
Kenny Pietz, age 68, Albany, was called home to Heaven Sunday October 20, 2019 at home following a short illness. Born August 8, 1951 in Colorado Springs, CO, he lived in the Detroit, MI area before moving to Albany in 2006. Kenny was a U.S. Air Force green beret during the Vietnam War and later became an F-16 pilot. He worked in the auto industry in Detroit as a production supervisor for several years before retiring. He was a member of American Legion Post 167, Albany, and the National Rifle Association. A true Patriot, Kenny enjoyed knives, guns, and motorcycles - particularly his 105th Anniversary Harley Davidson Softail. He also liked to fish, hunt, and photoshop pictures.
Survivors include his wife of thirteen years, Vicki Lynn Pietz; son: Cody Lee Pietz, Detroit, MI; two brothers: Randy Pietz (wife: Carol), Detroit, MI, and Ronnie Pietz (wife: Darleen), Maine; two sisters: Penny Kurtz (husband: Richard), Detroit, MI, and Melidee Churchill (husband: Jerry), Detroit, MI; a granddaughter: Kayla Carswell, Augusta, GA; several nieces & nephews, and adopted family: Amanda Bergdoll, Gage Bergdoll, and Lena Curtis, all of Albany.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Eugene & Ruby (Beck) Pietz and his daughter: Sarah Pietz.
A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Meacham Funeral Service. Military rites will be provided by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.
Visiting hours will be 3 until 4 p.m. on Thursday the funeral home.
Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019