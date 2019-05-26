Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Keven Allen Miller Obituary
Keven Allen Miller

Muncie - Keven Allen Miller, 55, of Muncie, passed away Wednesday morning May 22, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born on March 3, 1964 in Muncie, the son of Clyde and Joyce (Wilburn) Miller. Keven attended Muncie schools. He enjoyed hunting, playing poker, and spending time with family and friends, especially with his cat Sammi.

Survivors include two sisters, Elisa (William) Miller, Muncie; Juanita (Ray) Potter, Albany; three nieces, Kristen Miller, Muncie; Ashley (Justin) Mosier, Muncie; Stephanie (Drew) Miniear, Muncie; one nephew, Brandon (Maren) Potter, Muncie; great-nieces, Carly Brown, Parker Copeland, Lexie and Lainey Mosier, and Laura Potter; great-nephews, Reid Corle, Connor Potter, Gage Flannigan, and Bentley Brees.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday afternoon, May 29, 2019, at 2:00 P.M., at Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie.

Friends and family may call at Garden View on Wednesday afternoon, May 29, 2019, from 1:00 P.M until service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family while at Garden View Funeral Home, to help with funeral expenses. You may also leave online condolences for the family by visiting: www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on May 26, 2019
