Kevin Alan Kirkwood
Muncie - Kevin Alan Kirkwood, 28, passed away on April 29, 2019. Kevin was born in Muncie on December 11, 1990 and attended Delta schools. He loved camping and fishing. He had a huge heart, was loving and caring, and knew no stranger. But his biggest pride and joy was his children.
Kevin is survived by his adoptive parents, Jeff and Debra Kirkwood; birth mother, Stephanie Mapes (companion, Steve Nichols); daughters: Alexis Kirkwood and Hailey Garner; siblings, Lisa Kirkwood and Brian Crawford; aunt, Lana (Robert) Shick; uncle, Connie (Pam) Miller; aunt, Christina (Craig) Hughes; additional aunts and uncles; mother of his children, Amber Barentine; and several cousins.
Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents: Fred and Pat Kirkwood and Harold and Winifred Miller; sister, Lana Kirkwood; and cousin, Rebecca Gill.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the care of his children, Alexis and Hailey, and may be donated at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 2, 2019