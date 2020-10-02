1/1
Kevin B. Moore
Kevin B. Moore

Muncie - Kevin B. Moore, 60, Muncie, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at his home after an extended illness.

He was born Saturday, August 20, 1960, the son of Raymond L. and Rosalie K. Moore. Kevin graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1978. He worked as a machine operator at Duffy Tool & Die for several years. Kevin was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting, trap shooting and anything to do with motorcycles. He was a member of the Monroe Township Conservation Club and attended the Avondale United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his daughter, Amanda (husband, Aaron) Rogers; son, Matthew (significant other, Amber Smith) Moore; sisters, Lori (husband, Chris) Gibson, and Jillene (husband, Mike) Newby; nephews, Andrew Gibson, and Jonathan Newby; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond L. and Rosalie K. Moore.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.

In honor of Kevin, please consider a memorial contribution to: Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, New York 10018.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
