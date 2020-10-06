1/
Kevin Durman
Kevin Durman

Yorktown - Kevin Durman, 68, passed away Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020, at Yorktown Manor.

He was born Monday, July 21, 1952, in Muncie, the son of Fred and Margaret Durman. Kevin enjoyed going to flea markets, watching movies, listening to music, and smoking a good imported cigar. He worked as an auto mechanic for several years. Kevin served his country in the United States Army.

Survivors include his aunt, Martha Harris; step-daughter, Charla Morris; and special friends including Kandy Johnson and Donnie King.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Margaret Durman.

Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Private burial was held at Beech Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
