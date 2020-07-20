1/1
Kevin Lee Noble Jr.
Kevin Lee Noble, Jr.

Muncie - Kevin Lee Noble, Jr., 36, a real man and a giver, with a BIG heart, passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2020. Kevin was born in Muncie, on January 13, 1984, to Rosina Keller and Kevin Lee Noble, Sr. He graduated from Muncie Southside High School.

He married his High School sweetheart, Morgan Lynn Conwell, in 2006. Kevin loved the outdoors, boating, camping, and traveling, as well as the beach and ocean. He was a licensed scuba diver. He also loved all things Marvel, Comic Con, and the Cincinnati Reds baseball games. He loved spending time with his wife, daughters, and his 3 dogs. He was a man who believed in a good work ethic, as he worked 5 different jobs to support his wife and children. Kevin worked for his dad at Snack 'n' Go Vending, as a Law Enforcement Officer for Eaton (10+ years), Delaware County Sheriff's Office (for 2+ years), and Gaston Police Department (current), the Muncie Community School District as a SRO (for 10+ years), as a videographer for Morgan L. Noble Photography/Gigglemug, and as a Service Technician for Pepsi Cola. He was a member of Local #135 Teamsters for Pepsi.

Kevin will always be remembered as a giver, never wanting anything in return. He will also be remembered as an amazing husband and father. Kevin will be missed by many. Those include his loving wife, Morgan Lynn Noble, of 17 ½ years; his daughters: Marina Grace Noble and Summer Leigh Noble; his special niece, Alayna May McClain; his father, Kevin Lee Noble, Sr. (Amy); his mother, Rosina Keller; his sister, Tabatha Malachesen; his brother, Shaun Noble; his grandparents, Larry & Pat Noble; his in-laws, David & Krista Conwell; his sister-in-law, Misty Conwell; many nieces and nephews; and many, many colleagues and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. A Last Call procession around town will be held in Kevin's honor. Memorial contributions may be made to his daughter's: Marina Grace & Summer Leigh. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
2 entries
July 21, 2020
Morgan, I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family. Kevin will be missed.
Brianna Erby
Friend
July 21, 2020
Kevin was an Amazing man who dearly loved Morgan, Marina, and Summer. He truly treated everyone he came into contact with , the upmost respect, love, and compassion. He will be missed by all whom had the privilege of knowing him, loving him, and called him friend. May God give you strength and comfort during your time of sadness and hurt. Sending Love and Prayers.

Aunt Becca and Uncle David

Rebecca and David Jones
Rebecca Jones
Family
