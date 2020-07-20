Kevin was an Amazing man who dearly loved Morgan, Marina, and Summer. He truly treated everyone he came into contact with , the upmost respect, love, and compassion. He will be missed by all whom had the privilege of knowing him, loving him, and called him friend. May God give you strength and comfort during your time of sadness and hurt. Sending Love and Prayers.



