Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Landreth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Franklin Landreth


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kim Franklin Landreth Obituary
Kim Franklin Landreth

Muncie - Kim Franklin Landreth, 76, Muncie, passed away quietly with his family at his side Thursday evening, February 13, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born Sunday, May 2, 1943, in Harmon, Virginia, the son of Roy and Cleva (Thomas) Landreth. Kim enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved spending time with his family. He was an avid NASCAR fan, liked camping, bowling, and long road trips. For several years he was a local business owner and he also worked as a foreman at Dar Machine.

Survivors include his longtime companion, Janice; four children, Tammy (husband, Scott) McConnaughey, Allen (friend, Angie) Landreth; Ryan (wife, Danyell) Landreth, and Randall C. (wife, Krysta) Landreth; grandchildren, Amanda (husband, Aaron) Rogers, Matthew Moore, Laken McConnaughey, Addyson Landreth, Kaydence Landreth, and Josh Slaven; two brothers, Dan (wife, Sue) Landreth, and Dennis (wife, Pam) Landreth.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Cleva Landreth; two brothers, Ray Landreth, and Phil Landreth; and his sister, Freida Belcher.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47303 with Pastor Larry Waters officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Little Red Door, Cancer Services of Delaware County, 2311 West Jackson Street, Muncie, Indiana 47303.

Online condolences to the family may be directed to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -