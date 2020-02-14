|
Kim Franklin Landreth
Muncie - Kim Franklin Landreth, 76, Muncie, passed away quietly with his family at his side Thursday evening, February 13, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born Sunday, May 2, 1943, in Harmon, Virginia, the son of Roy and Cleva (Thomas) Landreth. Kim enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved spending time with his family. He was an avid NASCAR fan, liked camping, bowling, and long road trips. For several years he was a local business owner and he also worked as a foreman at Dar Machine.
Survivors include his longtime companion, Janice; four children, Tammy (husband, Scott) McConnaughey, Allen (friend, Angie) Landreth; Ryan (wife, Danyell) Landreth, and Randall C. (wife, Krysta) Landreth; grandchildren, Amanda (husband, Aaron) Rogers, Matthew Moore, Laken McConnaughey, Addyson Landreth, Kaydence Landreth, and Josh Slaven; two brothers, Dan (wife, Sue) Landreth, and Dennis (wife, Pam) Landreth.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Cleva Landreth; two brothers, Ray Landreth, and Phil Landreth; and his sister, Freida Belcher.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47303 with Pastor Larry Waters officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Little Red Door, Cancer Services of Delaware County, 2311 West Jackson Street, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020