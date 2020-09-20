1/1
Kim Halstead
Kim Halstead

Muncie - Kim Halstead, age 48, formerly of Muncie, died unexpectedly Wednesday August 19, 2020 in South Haven, Michigan. Born February 18, 1972 in Muncie, she was a 1990 graduate of Muncie South High School where she was a cheerleader mascot. Kim worked at Lowe's in Muncie before moving to Michigan less than two years ago. In Michigan she had worked at Dollar General and was currently employed with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. She loved animals, especially dolphins, and enjoyed listening to New Kids On The Block.

Surviving are cousins including Robin Smith (husband: Brad), Albany; aunts & uncles including Dan & Tammy Lewis, Muncie, Tony Lewis, Bluffton, Rick & Kathy Wolfe, Muncie, Richard Wright, Muncie, Linda Bell, Muncie, Glen & Marcia Clark, FL, David & Peggy Wright, Muncie, and Lena Wright, Muncie.

Her parents, Clarence M. & DeMon F. (Bailey) Wright, are deceased.

A memorial service will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Community Fellowship Foursquare North Church, 2408 N. Oakwood Ave., Muncie, IN 47304 with visiting hours Saturday from 4 until 5 p.m. at the church.

Burial at Tomlinson Cemetery will occur at the family's convenience.

Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.






Published in The Star Press from Sep. 20 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
