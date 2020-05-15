|
Kimberly Lynn (Wilson) Case
Kimberly Lynn (Wilson) Case, born August 27, 1959 in Muncie, passed away in the early morning hours of May 14, 2020. She passed with her youngest daughter at her side at IU Ball Memorial Hospital.
Kim's favorite place in the world was Dale Hollow Lake. She loved relaxing on her houseboat, cruising on a leisure boat, taking fun vacations, and spending time with her family and friends.
Kim was recently diagnosed with cancer before suffering a stroke. She passed very unexpectedly due to her severely weakened state.
Kim is survived by her husband of 33 years, Tim Case. They would have celebrated their 34th anniversary May 30, 2020. She is also survived by her four children: Shane Wilson (39), Samantha Case (32), Kyle Case (30), and Britney Case (27); step-father, Robert D. York; siblings: Bill (Diane) Wilson, Jackie Wilson, and Joy Crabtree; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and special friends.
Kim was preceded in death by her mother, Iva Dean York; father, Bill Wilson, Sr.; sister, Cindy Lowe; father-in-law, James G. Case; and many other loved ones.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the and/or to a local food bank in her name.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Please note that due to our current environmental state, only 25 attendees will be allowed to visit in our building at one time. As Kim lived life to the fullest, had a vibrant personality, and loved bright and festive colors, it is encouraged that your clothing attire be bright to help celebrate her life. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com .
Published in The Star Press from May 15 to May 16, 2020