Kimberly "Sissy" Markwell
1962 - 2020
Kimberly "Sissy" Markwell

New Castle - Kimberly "Sissy" Markwell, 58, passed from this life into eternity with Jesus on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born Thursday, May 24, 1962, the daughter of Luther Marlow and Sonja Markwell DeMoss. Sissy attended school at Hillcroft in Muncie.

Sissy loved things like shopping, flowers and dancing. She was a very happy person who enjoyed balloons, Barbies, bubbles, and butterflies. She also loved little children of all ages.

Sissy is survived by her mother, Sonja; a brother, Kenneth Joe Marlow (wife, Corina); sisters, Ginger Lewis (husband, Michael) and Mikel McGlothlin; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Luther Marlow; grandmother, Margaret Clarice McDaniel; and grandfather, Lonnie McDaniel.

A celebration of her life will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a mask is required, and please remember to be safe and adhere to the six foot social distancing.

Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
