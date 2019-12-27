Services
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
For more information about
Kimberly Beeler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Harvest Bible Chapel-Indy West
420 Gable Crossing Dr.
Avon, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Harvest Bible Chapel-Indy West
420 Gable Crossing Dr.
Avon, IN
View Map
Committal
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Hartford City Cemetery
IN-26
Hartford City, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Beeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Rachelle Beeler


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly Rachelle Beeler Obituary
Kimberly Rachelle Beeler,

Avon - Kimberly Rachelle Beeler, age 50, of Avon, Indiana, passed into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 12:00pm. A Celebration of Life is planned for Monday, December 30, 2019, at Harvest Bible Chapel-Indy West, 420 Gable Crossing Dr., Avon, IN 46123. Visitation will be from 10:30am to 12:00pm with a Memorial Service following from 12:00pm to 1:00pm. Committal Service will be at the Hartford City Cemetery, around 4pm, IN-26, Hartford City, IN 47348. Online condolences may be made at: www.conklefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -