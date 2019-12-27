|
Kimberly Rachelle Beeler,
Avon - Kimberly Rachelle Beeler, age 50, of Avon, Indiana, passed into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 12:00pm. A Celebration of Life is planned for Monday, December 30, 2019, at Harvest Bible Chapel-Indy West, 420 Gable Crossing Dr., Avon, IN 46123. Visitation will be from 10:30am to 12:00pm with a Memorial Service following from 12:00pm to 1:00pm. Committal Service will be at the Hartford City Cemetery, around 4pm, IN-26, Hartford City, IN 47348. Online condolences may be made at: www.conklefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019