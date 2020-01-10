|
|
Kimberly Reif
Hendersonville, NC - Kimberly Ann (Brown) Reif
April 3, 1965- January 8, 2020
Kimberly Ann Reif, 54, of Hendersonville, NC and formerly of Muncie, IN died with her husband by her side early Wednesday morning, January 8, 2020 after a brief illness, at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock, NC.
Mrs. Reif was born on Saturday, April 3, 1965 in Muncie, IN to Raymond Doyle and Carol Ann (Goetz) Brown of Muncie. On July 27, 1991 at Prairie Creek Reservoir in Muncie as the former Kimberly Ann Brown she married the love of her life, Mr. Dana S. Reif who survives. She earned an Associate's Degree from Indiana Business College in 2009 as a Medical Assistant. She was a manager in both food service and retail before her illness. She was an avid golfer and loved her many dogs and enjoyed the beach year-round.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 30 years, Dana Scot Reif of Hendersonville, NC; parents, Raymond D. and Carol A. (Goetz) Brown of Muncie. She is preceded in death by her beloved brother, Anthony "Tony" Brown who died on May 22, 2015.
The family of Mrs. Reif will receive guests on Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Parson Mortuary, 801 West Adams Street, Muncie, IN (765)747-1100. At the family's request there will be private family services at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the Little Red Door, 2311' West Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47303 or to the Four Seasons Hospice, 581 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Kim will be forever missed by her loving and devoted husband, family and many dear friends.
Arrangements are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home of Henderson, NC and Parson Mortuary Muncie, IN. Online condolences may be shared at the Schulerfuneralhome.com. and Parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020