Kimmberly Jo Grindle
1967 - 2020
Kimmberly Jo Grindle

Kimmberly Jo Grindle, 53, Muncie, passed away on May 31, 2020 at Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 26, 1967 in Anderson, IN to Michael Allen and Carolyn Sue (Savage) Williams. She is a 1986 graduate of Burris High School.

Kimm worked at Vitachlor as a production associate, and then moved onward to Ball Memorial Hospital in the dialysis department for 10 years, settling then into the role of house manager at HillCroft for several years. She grew many friendships along the way. She loved to swim, bowl, travel to Florida, spend time with family and friends, and gather at her mother's house for Sunday dinner, every Sunday. Kimm married Richard A. Grindle II on May 10, 2003.

Kimm was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, and coworker that will be missed by many. Those include her loving husband Ric Grindle II of 17 years; daughter, Kylie Grindle; parents, Mike and Carolyn Williams; sister, Lisa Cook (Michael Truex); brother, Jason Williams (Dorrey McCoy); uncles: Dink (Marilyn) Savage, Paul (Linda) Savage, and Steve (Sandy) Williams; aunts: Wanda Walker and Katie (Chet) Bell; several cousins; nephews: Austin Cook and Klay Fullenkamp; nieces: Brooke (Jordon) Baldwin, Kalli Stoltz, and Kelsi Fullenkamp; and beloved dog, Sophie.

Kimm was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents: Garland & Gloria Williams and Paul & Dorothy Savage; uncle, Fred Walker; sister-in-law, Melissa Williams; and parents-in-law, Richard & Billie Grindle.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, as well as on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, following visitation, at 11:00 a.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics, an Indiana Chapter.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
JUN
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Garden View Funeral Home
JUN
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Garden View Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
