Scott E Hersberger Funeral Home
1010 Main North Street
Lapel, IN 46051
(765) 534-3131
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Scott E Hersberger Funeral Home
1010 Main North Street
Lapel, IN 46051
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Scott E Hersberger Funeral Home
1010 Main North Street
Lapel, IN 46051
1937 - 2019
Kina Earleen Cunningham Charlton Obituary
Former Perkinsville resident, Kina Earleen Cunningham Charlton, 82, Muncie, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at IU Health Ball Hospital in Muncie.

She was born on February 15, 1937, in Noblesville to Raymond L. and Minnie P. (Purkey) Zook.

Earleen was graduated from Noblesville High School in 1955.

She had worked as a beauty operator at shops in Noblesville and Markleville.

Earleen was a member of the former Lapel Order of Eastern Star and the Chuckwagon Squares. She loved to quilt and taught it at several places. She was know as an entertainer and portrayed Cousin Early.

She is survived by her husband, Sam; four children, Cindy (Dorin) Purkey, Sandy Davidson, Robert (Lori) Cunningham, and Denise (Patrick) Connors; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Tom (Eileen) and Vernon (Kathy) Zook.

Kina was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; and a brother, Lewis Earl.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Scott E. Hersberger Funeral Home, 1010 North Main Street, Lapel with Rev. Mark Aleshire officiating. Burial will follow in Perkinsville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, September 20, 2019, at the funeral home.

Published in The Star Press on Sept. 19, 2019
