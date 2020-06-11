Kirk Alan Morris
Farmland - Kirk Alan Morris, 61, of Farmland, IN passed-away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at IU Health, Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. He was born January 18, 1959 in Winchester, IN the son of Wilbur Gene and Edna Mae (Gullett) Morris. He was a 1978 graduate of Monroe Central High School.
Kirk retired in 2009 after more than 30 years as a Millwright with Borg Warner of Muncie, IN. He was a 30+ year member of the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department; the Farmland American Legion; and the Red Knights Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed spending his leisure time welding, fishing, target shooting and creative building. He was a Founding Member of the Monroe Central Grizzly Football Program. He most enjoyed being a loving father and grandfather.
He leaves to cherish his memory a wife, Kimberly K. Morris; three sons, Alan Morris (wife, Jennifer) of Farmland, IN, Dustin McCord Morris (Krista) of Winchester, IN and Taylor Morris of Farmland, IN; a brother, Danny Morris (wife, Jan) of Parker City, IN; seven grandchildren, Parker, Olivia, Jackson, Eli, Gunner, Nash and Keyera and twins on the way; and two nephews, Josh (wife, Carrie) and Ben.
A service to celebrate Kirk's life will be a limited number of attendees, at 5:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Farmland Friends Church of Farmland, IN. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery of Losantville, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 2:00 p.m. to service time on Monday, at the church. Due to executive orders by the Governor of Indiana, social distancing is required and mask must be worn. Limited numbers will be allowed in the church at one time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 507, Farmland, IN 47340. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.