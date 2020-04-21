Services
More Obituaries for Krista Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Krista Duncan


1986 - 2020
Krista Duncan Obituary
Krista Duncan

Muncie - Krista Duncan, 33, passed away Saturday evening, April 18, 2020 at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. She was born on July 27, 1986 in Muncie, the daughter of Dean and Melissa ((Garrett) McConnell.

Krista graduated from Southside High School in 2004 where she had played the Cello. Later, she graduated from IVY Tech and P.J." S Cosmetology School. Krista had been a Cosmetologist prior to working for The Waters of Muncie Health Care Center for approximately 1 year as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She liked coloring, being outside, music, hanging with friends, dressing up, shopping and being goofy while making people laugh.

She is survived by her children, Garrett Duncan, Elijah Russell, Elaysha Russell, Emmry Russell and Ethaniel Russell, all of Muncie; her Parents, Dean and Melissa McConnell, Muncie; 3 sisters sister Kara L. Duncan (Jason), Desi (Aaron) Phillips and Jennifer McConnell; 2 brothers, Dean McConnell Jr. (Martha) and John McConnell (Erica);all of Muncie; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Bobbye Garrett; 2 uncles, William and Randy Garrett; 1 sister, Brittney McConnell; Beanor her lifelong pet dog.

Private family funeral services are being held at Parson Mortuary with burial to follow at Elm Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date in the future when the covid 19 restrictions are lifted.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
