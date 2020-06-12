Kristin (Jones) Privett
1973 - 2020
Kristin (Jones) Privett

Kristin (Jones) Privett, 46, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at home. She was born in Bluffton, Indiana on Monday, July 16, 1973, the daughter of Kenneth Jones and Bonnie (Fields) Jones. Kristin graduated from Blackford High School in 1991. She then went to Tucker School of Nursing and graduated in 1995.

Kristin worked for Muncie Healthcare as a supervisor for seventeen years. It was here that she met Brian Privett, and they married on June 5, 2004. She began working for Yorktown Manor in 2011, and loved working with the residents there. She was a hard worker and was always taking extra shifts. Kristin had an infectious smile, a positive attitude, and liked to joke around with people. She liked to travel in her spare time. She also collected Precious Moments figurines. Kristin loved her children and family very much. She will be missed.

Survivors include her husband of sixteen years, Brian; her parents, Kenneth and Bonnie Jones; her daughter, Destini Decker; two sons, Gavin and Tanner Privett; step-daughter, Katelyn Privett; a brother, Kevin Jones; niece, Kayla Jones; and mother-in-law, Patty Privett.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Bruce Privett.

Family and friends may call on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Reverend Rusty Clements will officiate. Burial with graveside services will follow at Lawndale Cemetery in Ridgeville, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Little Red Door, 2311 West Jackson Street, Muncie, Indiana 47303.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
JUN
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
