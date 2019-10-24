Resources
Muncie - Kuhrman Lee Hull, 78, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 11, 1941 the son of Joel and Zella (Warren) Hull. He graduated from Cullman High School in Cullman, Alabama and attended Anderson College in Anderson, Indiana.

Kuhrman was a self-employed entrepreneur for many years, and also served for several years as the assistant engineer for the city of Muncie. He was an avid antique collector and enjoyed the repair and refinishing of antiques.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon (Ellison) Hull; children, Cynthia Montgomery (husband, Monte), Julie Leet, Mark Reid (wife Megan), and Mike Reid; grandchildren, Mitchel Montgomery (wife, Sarah), Megan Montgomery, Adam Leet, Sylvia Leet, and Eric Reid; a brother, Joel Hull (wife, Shirley); and several nieces and nephews.

At Kuhrman's request there will be no services. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
