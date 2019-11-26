|
Kurt David Osterhoff
Our beloved Kurt David Osterhoff died November 16th in Arlington, Texas. He was 59 years old. Kurt was married to Sue Shimabukuro who he met when they both took the same class at the University of Texas - Arlington. They were together for 30 years and he was devoted to her and their five dogs, Chipper, Belle, Taco, Maggie, and Stewie.
Kurt was born in Muncie, Indiana, attended Burris Laboratory School, and graduated from Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana. In high school he was athletic, playing both baseball and basketball. He also served as Senior Class President. After graduating from college, Kurt found that he liked working in the great outdoors and for many years ran his own lawn care and landscaping business. Even after he retired, he still enjoyed gardening, working on home improvement projects, and could be counted on to plant a beautiful array of vegetables and flowers when he visited his parents each Spring. Kurt always enjoyed a good tennis match, and spent time both competing in and officiating local tournaments for many years. He loved to sail and spent many happy hours on the water.
Kurt also loved animals and over the course of his life adopted numerous dogs that found their way to his doorstep or shelters in the area. He could never leave an animal in distress, no matter what the situation, and provided so many with a loving home. Kurt was creative and a good researcher. He had a keen interest in politics, a sharp mind, and a talent for making his point with humor and thought-provoking commentaries. If asked, he would provide any of us with sound information, good advice, and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone needing help. His natural insightfulness was balanced by his kindness to others and his quick wit ensured that those around him would spend much of their time laughing. Visits with Kurt always went by too quickly.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Shimabukuro, his parents Judith and Gordon Osterhoff, a brother Dirk (Lisa), sisters Kris, Ann (Kurt), and Kim (Jenny), sisters-in-law, Helen, Frances, and Lyssa, many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was the touchstone of our family, unassuming, genuine, and good. He was the best of us.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019