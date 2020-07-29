1/1
Kyle Alexandra Buczek
Kyle Alexandra Buczek

Muncie - Kyle Alexandra Buczek, 23, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born in Muncie on October 18, 1996, the daughter of Tom and Joan (Denning) Buczek and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 2014.

Survivors include her father, Tom Buczek (fiancé Chris Norton); a brother, Patrick Buczek (partner, Meghan Williams); sister, Kelsey Buczek; along with her maternal aunt, Dee Shelton (husband, Tim).

She was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Buczek in 2010.

Cremation will take place and Kyle will rest next to her mother in Memory Lane Cemetery, Crown Pointe, Indiana.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
