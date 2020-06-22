Kyle Dean Everhart
Hartford City - Kyle Dean Everhart, 39, passed away at 2:45 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospice Inpatient Unit in Indianapolis.
He was born on December 3, 1980 in Muncie to Dean Everhart and Candace L. (Runyon) Brown.
Kyle graduated from Blackford High School in 1999. He was an avid sports enthusiast and was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Eagles. He enjoyed music and played guitar. He enjoyed watching movies and was a huge Quentin Tarantino fan. He also enjoyed the TV series Sons of Anarchy. Kyle was a true friend to his friends, ready to hang out or help out at a moment's notice. He loved being around friends and family and his smile could light up a room, although he did have an ornery side, that his parents can attest to. He loved to eat chicken and anyone that knew him well, would tell you it was his favorite meal.
Kyle will be sadly missed by his parents, Dean and Judy A. Everhart of Hartford City and Candace L. and Dean E. Brown of Morristown, TN; sister, Kelly D. (husband, Matt D.) Wilson of McKinney, TX; twin brother, Aaron L. Everhart of Hartford City; sister, Megan N. Brown of Morristown, TN; nephews, Holden J. Wilson and Gabriel F. Wilson; grandparents, James and Letha P. Runyon and Donald and Donna Brown; aunts and uncles, Marti McKeighen, W. Mark Cooper, Brad J. (wife, Deb) Runyon and Deanna (husband, Brian) Lewis; many cousins.
He is preceded in death by aunt, Trudy Cooper and uncle, Wally Everhart.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Kyle will be cremated.
Our funeral home and staff are recommending everyone visiting our facility follow rules and regulations handed down from the CDC concerning Covid-19.
Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send online condolences to the family.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348 or the Blackford County Food Pantry, 1015 W. Washington St., Hartford City, IN 47348
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.