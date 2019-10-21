|
Lana Dee (Lowery) Merritt
Muncie - Lana Dee (Lowery) Merritt, 76, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at her residence following a long battle with dementia.
She was born in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Lauren and Lois (Helm) Lowery.
Lana graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1960 and attended the University of Cincinnati.
She belonged to a social club called LLL. The women that belonged to this club were classmates and friends. Lana looked forward to their monthly outings, although failing heath prevented her from participating for the last few years.
She is survived by her husband, of 47 wonderful years, Gary Merritt, of Muncie, IN, whom she married May 27, 1972; daughter, Bambi (Vic) Bonham-Upchurch, of Muncie, and grandson Maxon Cox, also of Muncie; niece and nephew, Leona and Greg Thompson, of Middletown, IN, who were so helpful in caring and comforting her during her illness; sister-in-law, Linda (Jerry) Thompson, of Pendleton, IN and several cousins also survive.
Lana was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She had a wonderful sense of humor and had a quick wit. She loved all animals, no creature was off limits. She will be sadly missed by her two cats, Bugsy and Madame.
Lana was an avid reader and would read several books in a week and she was a huge television and movie fan. But her biggest passion was shopping. She never saw a catalog that did not have something she needed, and in recent years, computer shopping.
She did extensive traveling with her husband. She was not that fond of travel but went along because Gary wanted her to accompany him.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to SouthernCare Hospice Services for their care and compassion during Lana's illness.
Per Lana's wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
A private burial will take place at Miller Cemetery, Middletown.
Memorial contributions in Lana's memory may be made to the Animal Rescue Fund, 1208 West Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47303.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019