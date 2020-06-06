Lana K. Mullinix
1974 - 2020
Lana K. Mullinix

Muncie - Lana K. Mullinix, 45, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her residence, following an extended illness.

She was born September 22, 1974 in Muncie, the daughter of Donnie L. Mullinix.

Lana graduated from Wapahani High School in 1993.

Lana worked for Express Scripts in St. Louis for a few years, then returned to Muncie to be closer to her family. She later worked for ACS in Anderson for several years.

She is survived by her father, Donnie Mullinix; her niece, Brittany (Mullinix) Vance; five nieces and nephews who she dearly loved spending time with; and several cousins.

Lana was preceded in death by her brother, Mitchell Lee Mullinix, and her nephew, Nicholas Lee Mullinix.

To honor Lana's wishes, a Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
