Services
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Calvary Christian Center,
, 5401 W. Hessler Road,
Muncie, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Christian Center,
5401 W. Hessler Road,
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lance Orr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lance Orr


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lance Orr Obituary
Lance Orr

Muncie - Lance Edward Orr, 56, died Sunday after a sudden illness. Lance was born in Muncie, Indiana on October 10, 1962, to the late Nelson Phillip and Norma June (Kiger) Orr. He is survived by his brothers and sisters Dianne, Leah, Phillip, Susan, Patrick, Michael and Lori. He will also be missed by several nieces, nephews and cousins, aunts and uncles, all of whom he loved dearly. He meant so much to so many and will forever be deeply regarded and sorely missed.

Lance graduated from Delta High School, Muncie. He worked for his parents' business, N.P. Orr and Sons. During college, he studied business, worked retail, restaurant management, and home improvement sales. Lance spent his youth in Albany, Indiana. He particularly enjoyed sports, he loved playing basketball and baseball. He was a Boy Scout and was active in the youth organization at Albany First Church of the Nazarene. He was a leader among his group and proudly shared that he became a born-again Christian. As a teenager he encouraged his peers to that goal. He was steadfast in his faith and witnessed freely throughout his life. Lance had an uncommon charm, a warm smile and a quick wit. He had legions of friends that he enjoyed. He is remembered for his loyalty and big heart. He had a willingness to help those in need and was constantly helping somewhere. He enjoyed reading, cars, family and social outings. He loved people, and took time to visit and encourage others. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, July 8 at Calvary Christian Center, 5401 W. Hessler Road, Muncie. Calling will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed immediately by the funeral, Pastor Tyrus Thompson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Christian Center, 5401 W. Hessler Road, Muncie, In. 47304
Published in The Star Press on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.