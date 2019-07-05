|
Lance Orr
Muncie - Lance Edward Orr, 56, died Sunday after a sudden illness. Lance was born in Muncie, Indiana on October 10, 1962, to the late Nelson Phillip and Norma June (Kiger) Orr. He is survived by his brothers and sisters Dianne, Leah, Phillip, Susan, Patrick, Michael and Lori. He will also be missed by several nieces, nephews and cousins, aunts and uncles, all of whom he loved dearly. He meant so much to so many and will forever be deeply regarded and sorely missed.
Lance graduated from Delta High School, Muncie. He worked for his parents' business, N.P. Orr and Sons. During college, he studied business, worked retail, restaurant management, and home improvement sales. Lance spent his youth in Albany, Indiana. He particularly enjoyed sports, he loved playing basketball and baseball. He was a Boy Scout and was active in the youth organization at Albany First Church of the Nazarene. He was a leader among his group and proudly shared that he became a born-again Christian. As a teenager he encouraged his peers to that goal. He was steadfast in his faith and witnessed freely throughout his life. Lance had an uncommon charm, a warm smile and a quick wit. He had legions of friends that he enjoyed. He is remembered for his loyalty and big heart. He had a willingness to help those in need and was constantly helping somewhere. He enjoyed reading, cars, family and social outings. He loved people, and took time to visit and encourage others. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, July 8 at Calvary Christian Center, 5401 W. Hessler Road, Muncie. Calling will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed immediately by the funeral, Pastor Tyrus Thompson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Christian Center, 5401 W. Hessler Road, Muncie, In. 47304
Published in The Star Press on July 5, 2019