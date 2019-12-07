|
Larry Allen Disinger
Muncie - Larry Allen Disinger was born on August 31, 1943 in Muncie, to Wilbur Disinger and Ila Mae (Cheesman) Disinger. He passed away at his home in Muncie on Monday evening, December 2, 2019. He was 76.
Larry was an only child, but grew up with many aunts and uncles in Muncie, Randolph County and at Chapman Lake in Warsaw, Indiana. He was diagnosed at a very early age with type 1 diabetes and managed his disease with success for most of his life. In 1961, he graduated from Muncie Central High School. He married Suellyn Bradburn in 1965 and later that year, they had a son, Christopher Allen Disinger. In 1981, they had a daughter Margaret Kathryn Disinger. Larry worked for many years as a sign painter and at Hillcroft Services, from which he retired in 2008 as Maintenance Supervisor.
Larry enjoyed spending his free time working on cars and bicycles, especially Corvettes and Schwinn's. He was extremely handy and helpful. Being helpful and generous was not his second nature, it was his first nature. He helped others constantly, with grace, and without effort or the need for recognition or praise.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Suellyn; his son Chris and his sweetheart, Beth; his daughter Margaret Thall and her husband, Chad; three grandchildren, Devin Disinger, Mary Jane Thall and Larry Thall; and one great grandchild, Paisley-Ann Disinger.
Our hearts are heavy with grief and sadness. However, we are thankful to know that we all have another angel in heaven praying for us. Please no flowers. If you must, Larry would have requested donations to Special Olympics Indiana or simply to do an act of kindness, with grace and without recognition, and pay it forward!
Please join us to celebrate Larry's life on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 E. Charles Street, Muncie. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. with a burial service to follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie and a reception at St. Lawrence's St. Agnes Hall immediately after.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019