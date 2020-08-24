Larry Burelison
Winchester - Larry Lee Burelison, 84, of Winchester, In, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020 due to natural causes. He was born in Richmond, Indiana on December 29, 1935, to his parents, Herbert Francis and Ruby Estella (Cates) Burelison.
Larry loved his children very much. He was a devoted husband and was loving, kind, and generous. Larry worked several different jobs including the water company for 40 years. He lived in Winchester most of his life. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Larry was a godly man and attended the Congregational Christian Church in Winchester.
Larry leaves to remember him, his wife, June H. (Pearson) Burelison, to whom he was married for 51 ½ years; his sons, Steve (wife Joni) Burelison, Tom (wife Jennie) Burelison, Brad (wife Lisa) Burelison, and Scott (wife Billie) Burelison; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jeff, Keesha, Cody, Joshua, Dallas, Jordy, Kailyn, Brooks, Makayla, Zeke, Camille, and Tanner; 7 great grandchildren; a sister, Susie (husband Jim) Jorgenson; a brother, Tom Burelison; a brother-in-law, Don Pearson; and a sister-in-law, Carol Starks.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and several brothers and sisters.
A public graveside service for Larry will be at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester, with Pastor Rob Butler officiating.
Friends and family may gather to share and celebrate Larry's life from 11:00 a.m.-1:45 p.m., on Thursday at the Walker Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Larry can be made to Via Quest, 3409 N. Briarwood Drive, Muncie, IN 47304.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com
.